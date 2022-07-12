Search icon
VIRAL! Shark Tank India fame Aman Gupta's 'fan-moment' with Tom Cruise

Aman Gupta revealed that when he met Tom Cruise, he told him he was a big fan of the actor's film Jerry Maguire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 02:33 PM IST

VIRAL! Shark Tank India fame Aman Gupta's 'fan-moment' with Tom Cruise
Aman Gupta-Tom Cruise/Instagram

Shark Tank India fame Aman Gupta, co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, recently met with Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise in London. The entrepreneur took the opportunity to click some selfies with the actor and shared them on his social media handle. Expressing his happiness on meeting the Top Gun star, Aman Gupta revealed that when he met Tom Cruise, he told him he was a big fan of the actor's film Jerry Maguire. 

"Fan moment for me meeting the legend @tomcruise Jerry Maguire is my all-time favourite movie and I couldn’t resist telling him that," Aman Gupta wrote alongside a selfie with Tom Crusie. 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

Shark Tank's Aman Gupta and superstar Tom Crusie were both at the finale of the men's singles during the Wimbledon tennis championship in London on Sunday. 

Besides Tom Cruise, several other celebrities like Andrew Garfield, Kate Winslet, and Tom Hiddleston were in attendance at Sunday's finale as Serbia's Novak Djokovic played against Australia's Nick Kyrgios. Novak Djokovic emerged as the winner and lifted his seventh Wimbledon cup this year.

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise's recent outing Top Gun: Maverick has turned out to be a blockbuster hit and the actor's highest-grossing film ever with $1 billion in global ticket sales, as per Paramount Pictures. 

As for Aman Gupta, he will reportedly be seen in season 2 of Shark Tank India. Recently, Aman had celebrated his daughter's birthday where he also had a small reunion with his fellow 'sharks' Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Peyush Bansal.

