Vadhandhi The Fable of Velonie Twitter review: SJ Suryah's starrer is 'best Tamil series', say netizens

File Photo

Prime Video's Tamil original series Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie starring SJ Suryah, Laila, Sanjana, Vivek Prasanna, has been receiving praise from the viewers since its release. The makers of the Tamil series released it on December 2.

Hailing it as one of the best crime thriller series of recent times, critics, and audiences alike have binged the series over the weekend. While fans of SJ Suryah couldn’t contain their excitement, the multifaceted star has garnered even more fan-following from those who watched the series globally. They took to Twitter and praised the cast and makers of Vadhandhi.

One of the social media users wrote, “#vadhanthi @iam_SJSuryah sir what a performer sir u are, I'm becoming very big fan of you after thala. I became a fan of thala Ajith from #vaali @iam_SJSuryah sir u are a truly inspiring person in the Tamil cinema industry. I wish you to all the success for upcoming projects.”

#vadhanthi @iam_SJSuryah sir what a performer sir u are, I'm becoming very big fan of you after thala. I became a fan of thala Ajith from #vaali @iam_SJSuryah sir u are a truly inspiring person in Tamil cenima industry. I wish you to all the success for upcoming projects pic.twitter.com/7zTW9lkrpF — SHAGAMADEVA PRABU. M (@ShagamadevaM) December 4, 2022

The second one mentioned, “Watched #Vadhanthi one of best web series I watched in 2022. The script of @andrewxvasanth was engaging and came the doubt on many person that they killed her but at last the climax criminal was unexpected. Best twist and turns. The acting of @iam_SJSuryah is awsome and wonderful.”

Watched #Vadhanthi one best web series I watched in 2022. The script of @andrewxvasanth was engaging and came the doubt on many person that they killed her but at last the climax criminal was unexpected. Best twist and turns. The acting of @iam_SJSuryah is awsome and wonderful — Regul Martiyer (@RMartiyer) December 4, 2022

#Vadhanthi Awesome and brilliantAll actors are good performance Especially Velonie character as @isanjkayy Steal everyone's heart @iam_SJSuryah assual fireLast 5 Episode1-3 slow placed but good screenplay 4-8 episodes Full of twist Worth watch for Thiriller fans 4.75/5 — Movielover (@abistars706) December 4, 2022

Extreme level of performance sj sir. Your are always great. Love you. Congratulations #Vadhanthi December 4, 2022

The third person tweeted, “#Vadhanthi Awesome and brilliant All actors are good performance Especially Velonie character as @isanjkayy Steal everyone's heart @iam_SJSuryah assual fire Last 5 Episode 1-3 slow placed but good screenplay 4-8 episodes Full of twistWorth watch for Thiriller fans 4.75/5.”

#Vadhanthi. Well written, directed and acted. Could not pause it until see how the case is solved. Must watch Tamil series. @iam_SJSuryah performance was amazing. As a society how we assassinate the character of a woman is well flaunted — கலா | Kala (@Kalajose2) December 4, 2022

The fourth one said, “Extreme level of performance sj sir. You are always great. Love you. Congratulations #Vadhanthi.” The fifth person tweeted, “#Vadhanthi #VadhandhiOnPrime A top notch,gripping,thriller series.Which keeps suspense going till the big show down in the last episode . Kudos to the writers and technical team @iam_SJSuryah- Acting powerhouse with #vivekprasanna & #sanjana. #Vadhandhi has set a bench mark.”

#Vadhanthi #VadhandhiOnPrime A top notch,gripping,thriller series.Which keeps suspense going till the big show down in the last episode . Kudos to the writers and technical team @iam_SJSuryah - Acting powerhouse with #vivekprasanna & #sanjana. #Vadhandhi has set a bench mark . December 3, 2022

Another standout performance is that of Sanjana, who plays the role of Velonie, receiving applause, acclaim, and leaving many in disbelief that Vadhandhi is her debut. Along with masterclass performances by M. Nasser, Vivek Prasanna, Kumaran Thangarajan, Laila, and Smruthi Venkat, weaving the storyline together is the impeccable direction of Andrew Louis, intelligent cinematography by Saravanan Ramasamy, and beautiful but jolting background score by Simon King.

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary-Shalin Bhanot team up against Sumbul Touqeer in captaincy task