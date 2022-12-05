Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary-Shalin Bhanot team up against Sumbul Touqeer in captaincy task

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 fans will witness Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary teaming against Sumbul Touqeer during a captaincy task in the controversial reality show, tonight. The official page of Colors TV shared the promo of the same.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Priyanka and Shalin decide to make Ankit Gupta the new captain. When the task begins, Sumbul sees that they are all targeting her. Shiv intervenes but Shalin shuts him and continues the task.

Sumbul tells Shalin, "Inke haath mein rehna hi nahi chahiye kuch." Shalin asks her not to go there and Sumbul says, "Are you scared of me now?" Priyanka replies to Sumbul, "Akele kheloge tab aana saamne." Priyanka says, "For that, you need to play either alone or with people but you aren' t even playing."

With its captainship task, the garden area of Bigg Boss 16 is turned into a Dhobi Ghat. The four contenders will have their own laundry stall with their photos stuck on it. In each stall, there would be cloth drying ropes and the four contestants have to throw the items kept in the tub (gulaal and mud) on the hanging clothes. Each contender will be a helper who will keep cleaning the clothes as they get dirtier and hang them on the ropes to dry. At the end of every round, the sanchalak of the task must decide who wins the round based on the cleanliness of the clothes. No task is complete without a twist, for three different rounds will be three different sanchalaks! In the middle of the task, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare lock horns and blame each other for cheating! Who do you think will become the new Raja/Rani of the house?

Amidst the captaincy task, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot make plans to break the group of seven which includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Soundarya Sharma, and Sajid Khan. (With inputs from IANS)

