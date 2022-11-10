Urfi Javed dons 'diamond chain skirt' and looks 'fab', video goes viral

Credit: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Television actress Urfi Javed, on Thursday, dropped a video of herself in which she can be seen wearing a ‘diamond chain skirt’. With the bold skirt, she opted for a sexy white top.

Sharing the video, Urfi wrote, “Made this diamond chain skirt and it looked fab! Also yes these are my real lashes, no falsies !! (There’s a secret to my long lashes )” Television actress Sonya Saamoor commented, “I’m watching so much of you that I saw you in my dream today.”Parul Gulati wrote, “uffff.”

One of the social media users wrote, “It so look good but first i thought did she wore diwali lighting but then looking closer it was something else . But anyways u look absolutely gorgeous stunning glorious beautiful and what not urfi ma'am . Keep doing and inspiring us love u.” The second one said, “Its fabulous flawless construction, love the look.”

Meanwhile, a section of people trolled her for wearing revealing outfits while posing for the paps. One of them wrote, “This is not fashion at all, it’s nudity.” The second one said, “Ye to such mai pagal ho gayi hai shame on u.” The third person commented, “Underwear pehan k kon restaurant mai khana khane aata hai.” The fifth one said, “Shii yaar road pe aise kapde pehan ke kyu bhai.” The sixth one said. “Doesn't she have a family that rejects this behavior?” The sixth person commented, “This is swimsuit and just putting some accessories on it will make this an outfit? what’s with people.”

READ: Urfi Javed covers herself with bandages, netizens ask 'doctors kya use karenge ab'

Speaking about Urfi Javed, the internet sensation will next be seen in the reality-show Splitsvilla X4. In the promo shared by MTV India, we get to see the basic premise of the show. 10 girls and 10 boys living on two islands will discover love through various tests and challenges. Only one duo will claim the throne and become the ultimate winner of the show. Spilitsvilla X4 will start from 12th November, every Sat & Sun at 7 PM.