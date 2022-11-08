Urfi Javed covers herself with bandages, netizens ask 'doctors kya use karenge ab'

Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi is known for her unique and weird fashion outfits which she shows off in her social media reels. From wearing a dress made up of blades to covering her entire body with her own photographs, Urfi has done it all. Majorly, she gets trolled for her sartorial choices but sometimes she gets a thumps up from her fans and followers.

And on Tuesday, November 8, Urfi's latest video has been appreciated by netizens too in which she is seen wearing a dress made up of white bandages. "It’s halloween everyday for Uorfi! Would you have ever thought? Bandages? ", the social media sensation captioned her reel.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "Love your confidence and concepts. Keep going girl", while another joked, "Doctors kya use karenge ab, but you looking pretty". One user commented, "Ab hamare patient tumhare pass aayege dresing karwane". Her comments section was filled with red hearts and fire emojis.

Some netizens also made a joke about her dress as one of the Instagram users commented, "Thodi dimag pe bhi patti karva leti", while another wrote, "Kaun hain yeh log, kahaan se aate hain?". Another comment read, "Kisi din pad use karte karte ye ladki uski bhi dress bana degi".



For the unversed, Urfi Javed gained more limelight last year after she came in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar and streamed exclusively on Voot. She was the first contestant to get evicted from the show on the eighth day itself after Zeeshan Khan broke his connection with her on the fourth day and paired with Divya Agarwal, who ended up winning the show.