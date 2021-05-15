'The Kapil Sharma Show' star Sumona Chakravarti reveals she is jobless, battling endometriosis stage 4

'The Kapil Sharma Show' star Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for her shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Jamai Raja', on Friday revealed that she is currently "jobless".

Sharing her personal ordeal with fans through her social media handle, the ace comedian and actor talked about going through a mental health crisis because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Pouring her heart out, Sumona revealed that he has been battling endometriosis since 2011 while adding she has been in stage 4 for many years now.

In her Instagram, alongside a picture of herself post-workout, where one can see her flushed, red face, Suoman wrote that the lockdown has been "emotionally hard" for her. She also added that "good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key" to her well-being.

In her post-script note, Sumona wrote that it wasn't easy for her to share her feelings and that it was "way out of her comfort zone" but she hoped to bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls" through it.

In the caption, Sumona wrote, "Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me. Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis (sic)."

Days ago, Sumona's photos posing in the picturesque location of Jalakar, Andaman islands had flooded the internet.

Sumona became a household name after she played Kapil Sharma's wife in the hit comedy show 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. And their onscreen banter is much-loved by the viewers in the super-hit show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as well. However, the show is currently off-air. However, Kapil Sharma had recently announced that he will be returning with the show in May. But seems like with the rise in COVID cases, the show's return has been pushed.