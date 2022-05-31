Tejasswi Prakash will make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

Tejasswi Prakash-Ayushmann Khurrana

It seems like Tejasswi Prakash fans are in for a treat, as their favourite might soon make her big-screen debut with a family entertainer. As per the report of the Hindustan Times, the Naagin 6 actress is considered for Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2. The report further stated that Prakash has auditioned for the role and the makers are impressed with the Bigg Boss 15 winner.

The 2019 laugh riot was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and was produced by Ekta Kapoor. Tejasswi and Ekta go a long way, and according to the report, she was also considered for the latter's new season of Ragini MMS Returns. However, the actress isn't keen on doing horex show, as it doesn't suit her sensibility. But Prakash is keen on landing a role in the film. The publication quoted a source that says, "Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project." The source further added that if Prakash clears the audition, then she will romance Ayushmann Khurrana. As far as Dream Girl 2 is concerned, the film is expected to go on floors in August.

Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan Kundrra recently opened up about his wedding plans with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. The Naagin 6 star, according to Karan Kundrra, is to blame for the delay in their marriage plans. In an interview with ETimes. They are taking to slow. When it comes to marriage,' madam ke pass time kahan hai' (where does she (Tejasswi) have time) Karan was quoted as saying. He went on to say that she always blames him in interviews, and now he'll be doing the same. The irony is that their parents spend more time together than they do because they have more time. However, they are currently following the natural progression.