'10 seconds mein 10 rehpata': Tehelka Bhai reacts to Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17- Watch

Tehelka Bhai aka Sunny Arya, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 for physically attacking Abhishek Kumar, comes in the latter's support.

The controversy of Abhishek Kumar slapping Samarth Jurel in Bigg Boss 17 has met with mixed reactions from the masses. However, many celebs do come in Abhishek's support, including Tehelka Bhai, aka Sunny Arya. The popular YouTuber and social media sensation, Tehelka Bhai stood in Abhishek's support and claimed that he would have slapped Samarth 10 times.

Sunny returned to Mumbai and he was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport. After posing for a fan, Tehelka walked towards the exit and interacted with Paps. Sunny said, "Bhai jis tarike se Abhishek ko provoke kiya gaya hai. Agar aapka Tehelka Bhai hota, 10 seconds ke andar 10 rehpata marta main. Agar main show mein hota toh 10 seconds mein 10 rehpata (The way Abhishek is been provoked, if I was inside the house, I would have slapped him 10 times in 10 seconds)." Tehelka further hinted at his return to Bigg Boss 17. He said that he would party with Salman Khan, but he won't disclose the location. Before leaving, Sunny praised Mumbai's media.

Here's Tehelka Bhai on the Abhishek-Samarth slap controversy

Interestingly, Tehelka was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17, after he had a physical fight with Abhishek. On a Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced that Sunny had been punished for breaking the most important rule of the Bigg Boss house. Apart from Tehelka, other celebs such as Riteish Deshmukh, Aishwarya Sharma, Kamya Punjabi also voiced their opinion against Samarth poking

Abhishek will be thrown out from Bigg Boss 17?

As per several media reports, and tweets by The Khabri, Abhishek has been eliminated for slapping Samarth. However, there is no confirmation, and the truth will be out only during Weekend Ka Vaar. As far as nominations are concerned, Ayesha Khan, Aoora, Samarth, Abhishek, Munawar Faruqui and Arun Mahashetty are nominated for this week's eviction.