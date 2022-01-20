‘TMKOC’ fame Shailesh Lodha brutally trolled for attending ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, know why

Poets Sanjay Jhala, Mumtaz Naseem, Meeruthi, and actor Shailesh Lodha will appear in the upcoming edition of the comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, the actor from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is being chastised for visiting the sets after previously criticising the show.

The promos are published on social media by the channel. Internet users were perplexed as to how Shailesh could appear on a show that he had previously criticised. On social media, an old video of his doing so is also making the rounds.

The clip is from a kavi sammelan that happened a few years ago. In the video shared by an internet user, Shailesh can be heard saying, "Mai kuch karyakram dekhta hu toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Eak dadi jo har vyakti ko chumna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shadi ke liye betab hai, eak pati jo apni patni ko pratarit karta hai. Mai uss karyakram mai kaam karta jismai ek beta har baat ke liye apne baap ke pair chuta hai.” (I am ashamed of some shows where a grandmother wants to kiss everyone, an aunt that is desperate for marriage and a husband who humiliates his wife in front of others. I work in a show where a son takes his father’s blessing for any work he does.)"

One person reacted to the video and wrote, “Wow, Mr @shaileshlodha2in @KapilSharmaK9 show, a person who criticize him all the way on TV related to his comedy, and now he is coming as a guest in Kapil's show. Sir where are your ethics. Why you don't stand on your own words. #kapilsharmashow #shaileshlodha.”

The channel's promo for the show features Kapil and Shailesh pulling each other's leg about how much money they make and how much work they do. While he has been widely chastised, a few of people have indicated an interest in seeing the episode.