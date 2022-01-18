'The Kapil Sharma Show': Guru Randhawa's hilarious reaction to Nora Fatehi calling him 'paaji'

Guru Randhawa and his rumoured girlfriend Nora Fatehi recently came on the comedy-television talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote their recently launched song video 'Dance Meri Rani'. On Monday (January 17), an uncensored video from the episode was released on Kapil Sharma's YouTube channel.

In the uncensored video, the popular singer Guru Randhawa shared his hilarious reaction when Nora Fatehi once addressed him as 'paaji'. He narrated the incident as once when the duo was caught by the paparazzi, the photographers asked the singer for the photographs saying "Guru paaji photo, Guru paaji photo". When Nora also picked the word and called him 'paaji', Guru Randhawa said, "Marr gaya aaj". Nora quickly referred to him as 'babu' when Guru told him the meaning of the word. 'Paaji' means elder brother in Punjabi language.

“Mereko paaji bola isne, maine kaha main mar gaya aaj. Maine phir usko matlab bataya, keh rahi hai ‘okay, okay, babu’ (She called me ‘paaji’ and I died there. When I told her what it means, she changed it to ‘babu’)”, shared Guru Randhawa on the talk show hosted by Kapil Sharma.

When Kapil Sharma told Nora that he doesn't watch her videos on Instagram, the actress said that she is hurt and then, Guru Randhawa asked him to refer Kapil as 'paaji'. Kapil reacted amusingly to her as she said, “Maine na yeh wale kaan ka operation karaya hai, idhar aap mereko kuch bhi bol do, mereko kuch nahi sunayi data (I have got an operation done in my right ear, I can’t hear anything you say from this side).”

In another segment of the video, when the comedian-host asks the singer about his favourite actresses in the Hindi film industry, Guru's sweet reply wins Nora's heart. He says he only likes Nora and nobody else, so did he just confirm his relationship with the 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' actress? We really don't know.