Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Nidhi Bhanushali drops photo wearing bikini top, fans say ‘badal gayi sonu'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Nidhi Bhanushali complemented the boho look with a silver choker and an open shirt worn as a shrug

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

For her role as Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nidhi Bhanushali is well-known. She has drawn attention with her significant makeover, and this time the actor shared a snapshot in which she can be seen sporting a blue crochet bikini. She also displayed her suntanned skin, which was the result of her frequent travel. Nidhi complemented the boho look with a silver choker and an open shirt worn as a shrug.

Instagram users praised Nidhi Bhanushali's mirror selfie a lot. A few people, however, became concerned when they saw her face since she appeared strange to them.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, the longest-running programme, featured Nidhi Bhanushali for a considerable amount of time. In order to focus on her education and pursue higher education, Nidhi Bhanushali, aka Sonu Bhide, departed from the show.

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's actor Neha Mehta aka Anjali Mehta spoke to a news portal and stated that the makers of the show didn't make the final settlement, and they owe her unpaid dues of six months. However, DNA India reached out to the makers, and Neela Film Productions quashed Neha's claims, terming them as 'false accusations.'

Neha Mehta has been a part of India's longest-running sitcom, and she was associated with the prodcution house for the past 12 years. Recently, Neha spoke to ETimes and she called out the makers saying, "The last six months' money is pending. After I quit the show, I called them a few times regarding my pending dues. I don't like complaining... hopefully, there will be a solution soon and I will get my hard-earned money."

