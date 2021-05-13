Trending#

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta booked for using casteist slur

FIR has been filed against the actor under section 3(1) (u) of the SC-ST POA act.


Written By

Edited By

Aishwarya Vasudevan

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 13, 2021, 07:03 PM IST

After apologising for using a casteist slur, an FIR has been filed against Munmun Dutta at Hansi city in Haryana. The complaint has been registered against the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor by Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan. Munmun has been booked under section 3(1) (u) of the SC-ST POA act. For the uninitiated, on a video, the actor had used a casteist slur and she trimmed the video soon after being called out by people.

While issuing an apology, Dutta had penned, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings."

She further stated, "Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation."

Munmun concluded by writing, "I sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and sincerely regret the same."

Meanwhile, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan took to his Twitter page and slammed Munmun for her apology statement. He tweeted, "'Has been misinterpreted'? 'Never said it with intent to hurt'? There is no other interpretation! You said the B-word and there is no way to cover it up. Apologise and shut up."