Sumbul Touqeer says 'Shalin Bhanot doesn't deserve to win' Bigg Boss 16: 'He will have bad influence...' | Exclusive

A week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer Khan got evicted from the show. After spending 126 days in the house, Sumbul had to bid goodbye. After the exit, Sumbul joined DNA India for a candid conversation. Recalling her journey, Touqeer states that she's happy with her eviction, and it was a learning experience for her. Sumbul was nominated with two of her friends, Shiv Thakare and MC Stan.

Sumbul is glad that she got evicted, and neither Shiv nor Stan, "My friends got nominated because of me, so if I would be saved, and any one of them would have to leave the show, I would have a guilt about it for a lifetime. Winning the game is important, but living without any guilt is equally important for me," says the actress.

During the initial month of the season, Salman declared that Sumbul is 'obsessed' with Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul was considered a part of a love triangle with Shalin and Tina Datta. Sumbul remembers those 'tough' moments in the house and says, "Whatever happened with me was wrong. I was just being protective towards a friend, and that's what I am in real life. But soon, I realised that if don't speak for myself, then it would be wrong from my side."

Sumbul's equation with Shalin changed drastically, and the two even had ugly fights in the game. During her last days, Sumbul told Shalin that she would never interact with him after the game. When asks if she truly meant it, Touqeer adds, "When I was leaving the house, I hugged him politely, and assured him that I don't hold any grudge anything against him." She continues, "But that doesn't mean, I would meet him after the game. I stand by my words. I mean it."

Sumbul reveals that she wants MC Stan to win Bigg Boss 16, "He's a 21-year-old successful rapper, and he hails from a different background. He has played the game well, and I love the guy. So, if MC Stan would win, it would be great." Khan thinks Shalin doesn't deserve to win the show, "Shalin and Tina didn't contribute much to the show. They just fought with each other to attract viewers. If he wins the show, it will have a bad influence on aspiring contestants. They will think that playing a 'fake love game' would help them to survive the show." At last, Khan adds that she will take a week's break with family before resuming work.