Stranger Things Season 4 full web-series leaked online on TamilRockers, other torrent sites

Stranger Things season 4, which is now streaming on Netflix has become a victim of piracy as the film has leaked in HD quality on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other torrent sites.

For the unversed, Stranger Things 4, which is divided into 2 parts, continued from the Battle of Starcourt. The first episode released on Friday, and the second part will be released on July 1.

Meanwhile, Netflix added the last-minute content warning to Stranger Things Season 4 as viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing due to the ‘recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas’.

A declaimer has been added by Netflix to Friday’s premiere in order to warn people about ‘graphic violence involving children’ in the first scene. The warning reads, “We filmed this season of Stranger Things a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one.”

“Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children,” has also been added. READ: 'Stranger Things' season 4 trailer focuses on Eleven, hints at Dr Martin Brenner's return

The warning has been added after 21 people, including 18 children and 3 adults, were shot dead inside an elementary school in Texas, when a gunman opened fire inside the institute. The gunman has also been shot dead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a Netflix spokesperson stated, “We decided to add the card given the proximity of the premiere to this tragedy — and because the opening scene is very graphic.” However, the warning will only be shown to the people of the United States.