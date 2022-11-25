Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for sprinting in high heels, netizens say 'when paps catch her without makeup'

MTVSplitsvilla/Instagram

MTV Splitsvilla X4's official Instagram posted a clip of Urfi Javed sprinting while wearing high heels. She received terrible trolling in the reel's comment area for a variety of reasons. Some people commented on how short she is while others made the point that this is how she runs without makeup.

A netizen wrote, “Did not know how short she is.” Another wrote, “This is how she runs when paps catch her without makeup.”

Check out the reel here:

According to the new regulations, Indian travellers would not be permitted to enter the UAE under a single name. The country's officials have prohibited travellers with a single name from entering as of November 21. An Instagram user published a post about the same topic, and Urfi Javed responded to it.

Uorfi, the Bigg Boss OTT star, believes she is doomed now that she is aware of the new rules. The article was posted by Urfi on her Instagram stories.

She wrote, "So my official name is Uorfi, no surname, so now I am f****d."

Urfi shared a post that says, "As per instructions from the UAE Authorities, effective 21st November 2022, passengers with a single name on their passports travelling on tourist, visit or any other type of visa shall not be allowed to travel to/from UAE."

Urfi Javed previously said that she had received a rape threat on social media from a man. She posted a screenshot of a user's story, which contained a picture of the most current video he had posted and which prominently displayed her. The man wrote inappropriately and indecently. The man uploaded a video to apologize after Urfi shared that screenshot on Instagram. Urfi is now leaving fans impressed in Splitsvilla X4. She had previously appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, when she was the first contestant to depart.