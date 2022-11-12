Search icon
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapsed during bench press, doctors tried reviving him for 45 minutes; says Simple Kaul

Simple Kaul, who acted with Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi in the show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, also said that his wife Alesia Raut was 'very much in pain'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 07:18 PM IST

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi-Simple Kaul/Instagram

On Friday, November 11, popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapsed while he was working out at his gym and was declared dead when he was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Now, his friend and co-star from Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Simple Kaul has revealed that the doctors tried to revive the late actor for 45 minutes, but couldn't do so.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Simple said, "He was in the gym and was working out. Before that, he was feeling unwell and told one of his friends ‘I don’t want to work out' but he pushed himself. He spoke to the instructor as well, and the instructor told him to go easy. He was doing bench press and he collapsed. They took his body to KokilaBen hospital and tried reviving him for 45 minutes. They couldn’t revive."

Talking about Siddhaanth's health, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress said, "I think it is important for people to listen to their body. He was a lovely human being and he was a healthy guy, people used to take tips from him" and she even stated that his trainers were "questioned" at the hospital.

"Alesia (Siddhaanth's wife) was very much in pain. She was inside the whole time, his daughter rushed back from Pune. I didn’t have the courage to see him, so I didn’t go inside. It’s difficult to see your friend like that. Whoever went inside, came out crying", Simple concluded.

READ | Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym

Siddhaanth's television appearances include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, and Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti to name a few. He made his debut playing a cameo role in the popular television show Kkusum.

