Shweta Tiwari talks about her favourite movie proposal scene as she shoots for 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola are respectively playing the role of Guneet Sikka and Amber Sharma in Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and have received a lot of love from their fans for their budding love story.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 11:37 PM IST

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola are respectively playing the role of Guneet Sikka and Amber Sharma in Sony TV’s show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and have received a lot of love from their fans for their budding love story.

Their chemistry is keeping audiences hooked to the show and the upcoming track has a lot of drama in store and this whole romantic track in the show reminded Shweta of the most loved Bollywood proposals that made their way into every girl’s heart. 

Speaking about the same Shweta said how Bollywood has beautifully projected romance throughout the years and especially with the contribution of the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan, to this genre.

Talking about her favorite Bollywood proposal, Shweta said, "I may come across a very practical and mature individual, but not many know that I am a romantic at heart. The last scene of Dil Toh Pagal Hai where Madhuri Dixit’s character confesses her love for Rahul still brings tears to my eyes. Imagine professing your love out loud in a packed auditorium in front of unknown people! It was beautiful and just as I am talking about it, there is a huge smile on my face. Similarly, there is a scene in the movie Dil Chahta Hai where the character of Aamir Khan gatecrashes Priety Zinta’s wedding function, goes down on one knee, and proposes to her in front of her fiancé! Simply loved that moment. Those lines have so much meaning and depth to them."

Further speaking about her on-screen romance with Varun, Shweta said, "Varun and I are good friends off-screen and have known each other for years! So of course there is an understanding and comfort with which we do our scenes. With Varun, one never knows, when he may add something to the scene spontaneously and it just picks up from there. I am waiting for the audience's reaction to Amber and Guneet’s love story."

