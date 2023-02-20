Search icon
Shiv Thakare breaks silence on romantic equation with Nimrit Kaur, says 'dil mein ghanti bajni chaahiye'

Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur's fans want to see them together, #Shivrit was also trending on social media when they were inside the Bigg Boss 16 house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 10:41 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare and Nimrit Kaur, who met inside the controversial house, share a very good bond. Bigg Boss fans loved their chemistry and some even said that they look adorable together.

#Shivrit was also trending as their fans want to see them together. In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shiv Thakare opened up about his chemistry with the actress and said, “ romantic bolne se nahin hota hai. dil mein ghantee bajni chaahiye. hamaare dil mein ham ghantee alag bajaate hain. kabhee tapalee dete hain, kabhee taang khinchaee karate hain. vo bond alag hai. ye dosti vaala bond hai (love doesn’t happen just by talking about romance, the bell should ring in the heart. In our hearts, we ring different bells. Sometimes we pull each other’s leg, that and bond is different. This is a bond of friendship).”

Shiv further said, “We laugh a lot when we watch these videos too, but yes we have a bond, which is very cute. Emotionally I have shared a lot with her. When I was hurt in my eye, then she took care of me. Our bond is of friendship. Not the one with guitar. If it had been so, I would have said this on being stung."

For the unversed, Shiv was also known as the mastermind and the head of 'mandali.' Thakare was criticised for heading the mandali with Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. While speaking to us, he opened up about his bond being criticised as a 'smart move' by other contestants, Shiv asserts, "Dost kamane naseeb ka khel hai. Maine kamaya aur nibhaya (One needs to have the good fortune to earn friends. I have earned and stayed true to it)." He adds, "Everyone tried to make friends, but it was for the show. Thus, they failed to maintain it. But I have earned true friends and will stay loyal to them." 

At last, Shiv reacts to MC Stan's victory and adds, "Whatever MC Stan got, it was his right. I'm looking forward to working on my dreams, balancing between acting and reality shows." Thakare wishes to see himself on the big screen, and that's his next big target. 

