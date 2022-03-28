Shark Tank India: Ashneer Grover says he regrets not investing in Sippline's 'wahiyat glass ka mask'

The first season of 'Shark Tank India' had seen various entrepreneurs pitching their novel, interesting business ideas to the seven 'sharks' in the reality television show. However, there were some funny pitches too that caught the attention of the viewers. One of them was Sippline's founder Rohit Warrier showing his product drinking shields aka 'glass ka mask' to the judges.

Ashneer Grover had ridiculed his idea and even called it 'wahiyat product'. He had said, ""Bhai kya kar raha hai yaar tu? Mazak hai kya? Aap kya bohot zyada peete ho kya? Matlab ye idea apke dimaag mein aya bhi kaise ki glass ko mask pehnauga?". Even Aman Gupta had made fun of him, but Ashneer's outburst had gone viral on the internet.

Now, a video is doing rounds on social media in which the co-founder and ex-Managing Director of BharatPe can be seen discussing why he regrets not investing in the product while talking to comedians Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah. He said, '"For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke laa, main toh roz has has ke pagal ho jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in his product and asked him to create 5 more such products , then I would have gone crazy laughing, thinking that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise.”

Meanwhile, Rohit had earlier uploaded videos on his company's social media handles mocking Ashneer and Aman. In one of the videos, he showed that Sippline has been getting good traction on the internet, which is just the opposite of what Grover had predicted about his product.



For the unversed, the other judges featured in the first season of 'Shark Tank India' were Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, and Peyush Bansal. The show gave an opportunity to the young and budding entrepreneurs from across the nation to pitch their business ideas and earn investments from the 'sharks' in exchange for the latter's equity shares in their firms.