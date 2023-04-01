Shama Sikander welcomes summer in Dubai, looks sizzling hot in bikini; netizens say 'fire hai yeh'

Shama Sikander

Television star Shama Sikander is a hottie and she knows how to keep her fans entertained. Currently, the actress is enjoying her mini vacation in Dubai. In the hot month of April, Shama welcomed the summer in her style. Sikander dropped a photo on her social media, where she's posing under the sun, wearing a bikini on the pool side.

Shama shared the photo on her Twitter and Instagram and wrote, "Hello Summer….#summervibes #photoshootdairies #dubai #shootdairies #actorslife #shamasikander."

Here's the post

Within a few minutes of the upload, several netizens and Shama's fans commented on the photo. A majority of them are in awe of her look. A user wrote, "Am I the only one who believes she should be in many movies. I mean just look at her." Another user wrote, "Wow. The sun is so jealous now because you are more hot than sun." A netizen wrote, "Flower nahin Fire hai yeh. But these are the sensitive contents for all the berojgars." Another netizen wrote, "Even if you have not mentioned Summer, still we would have come to know with this pic of yours." One of the users wrote, "The pool awaits to cool you down as the Sun gazes you with bright sunshine."

In January, ‘Sexaholic’ fame Shama Sikander grabbed the attention of netizens after sharing hot pictures in a polka dot black and white bikini. The pictures are from Shama’s Bangkok vacation, but, Shama Sikander also got trolled from some netizens for posting such bold photos. In one of the photos shared by the Yeh Meri Life Hai actress, she can be seen lying on a bed wearing a bikini. Shama captioned the photo, “Lazing around cozzzzx its Sundayyyyy.” The hot photo has been loved by Shama’s fans but some social media users brutally trolled her. One user commented, “cheap.”

Shama Sikander made her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan in Mann. In the film, Shama has played a cameo role of Kamini. Shama later shifted to TV and became a popular face by acting in the TV series Yeh Meri Life Hai, Baalveer. She has also acted in a short film titled Sexaholic and even the Vikram Bhatt series Maaya.