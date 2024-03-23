Twitter
Meet actress, who faced child abuse, left mother, fell in love with married man at 15, tried to kill herself, is now..

TV actress Seema Kapoor entered the industry when she was just 6 years old.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Seema Kapoor
Seema Kapoor, who ruled television with her talent in the 90s, opened up about her life in a recent interview. The actress revealed that she was abused by her mother during her childhood. She also made some shocking revelations about her personal life.

The actress entered the industry when she was just 6 years old. She grabbed everyone’s attention with her debut show, Kismat, directed by Ramesh Sippy. In an interview with Sidharth Kannan on his YouTube show, the actress opened up about her life for the first time. She talked about her love life, dating rumours and much more.

When she tried to die by suicide

She mentioned that she fell in love with a 35-year-old person who was married when she was just 15. However, she was unaware of the fact that he was married. However, later she found out he was married already. The man tried to fool her by saying that he was getting divorced, but things got ugly. After this, she tried to die by suicide.

Abused by her mother

Her parents parted ways when she was just 6. While talking about her family, Seema revealed that her mother was from a very rich family and was arrogant. Seema was beaten by her mother several times after she told her that she wanted to become an actress.

After some time, she called her father and decided to be with him because of her bad behaviour. She also mentioned that because of her parents' behaviour with each other, she stayed away from getting attached to anyone.

According to IMDb, Seema Kapoor is the only actress in India, who has done the maximum number of serials in lead and title Roles and the only actress in the World, who has portrayed 12 different Roles, Live, in a theatre play A Suitable Bride.

