Sana Khan reveals why she is thankful for her husband Anas Saiyad

In a new post on Instagram, Sana Khan has thanked her husband Anas Saiyad for always encouraging her to follow the path of righteousness. She said that one's good deeds don't have to be known to the world, 'what matters is that Allah notices it'.

Posting a bunch of pictures of herself dressed in a pale brown outfit, Sana wrote on Instagram, "It doesn’t matter tht peopl don’t notice the good that you do. What matters is tht Allah notices it. Thank you @anas_saiyad20 for always pushing me towards good no matter what the situation or reactions are. #sanakhan #sanaanas #alhamdulillah #lifeisbeautiful #subhanallah #positivethinking."

Check it out here.

Also read Sana Khan shares glimpse of special gift she got from husband Anas Saiyad on one-month wedding anniversary

For the uninformed, Sana had married Anas in a private ceremony on November 20, 2020. She had later announced the news of her wedding on Instagram and had written, "Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah. @anas_sayied."

On New Year's Eve, Sana had written a special note for Anas and had thanked him for giving the "perfect ending" to 2020.

She had written, "I wanted a perfect ending and indeed this is the perfect & happy ending to 2020. Thank you for accepting me in ur life with soooo much of love, happiness & trust @anas_saiyad20. I will give my best to be the best for you n give the best to you. In Sha Allah. #sanakhan #sanaanas #anassaiyad #love #life #blessed."

Before she quit showbiz to "serve humanity and follow the order of my Creator", Sana had worked in films such as 'Jai Ho', 'Wajah Tum Ho', and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'. She was also a contestant on Bigg Boss 6.