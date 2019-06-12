Salman Khan on 'Nach Baliye 9': We are getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof!

Over the weekend, Salman Khan took to his Instagram page and shared a Boomerang video wherein he is seen sitting on a chair and flaunting his swag. He captioned his post as, "Something new is coming up." Just before that, the promo for Nach Baliye 9 was unveiled much to the excitement of the fans. Hence, it was confirmed that Salman is indeed co-producing the dance-based reality show just like he is backing The Kapil Sharma Show.

Nach Baliye 9 will be hosted by Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover this season and there's an amazing twist to the format of the show. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, not only couples but also ex-couples will be participating on the show which is likely to make it more controversial. This was one of Salman's suggestion as he is also involved with the creative aspect of Nach Baliye 9. A source stated to the tabloid, "With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry."

When the tabloid asked Salman about it, he said, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof."

We can't wait to know the list of contestants for this time!

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is currently riding high on the success of his latest outing, Bharat, which crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the box office.