Rupali Ganguly devastated after Anupamaa co-star Nitesh Pandey's sudden demise, says 'he was only industry friend'

Credit: Anupamaa/Instagram

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who plays the titular character in the television show Anupamaa, is in disbelief at her co-actor's sudden demise. Nitesh Pandey, who essayed the role of Dheeraj Kumar in Anupamaa, passed away due to cardiac arrest at the age of 51, late on Tuesday night in Igatpuri near Nashik.

Sharing fond memories about her bond with Nitesh, Rupali said that "he was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch" with her apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during her sabbatical.

She said: "He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can`t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet. We would bond over dogs. His wife Arpita is an animal caregiver and a feeder too like me. I am devastated! He was so fiercely protective about me."

She further mentioned: "Even when he came to `Anupamaa`, it felt as if you had your bestie next to you at your workplace. Just this month beginning, I had gone very late for a film`s get together and saw his car leaving, so I called him and said I saw you and he said: "Tu ruk main aata hoon gaadi ghumake, and I said `no no ghar jaa agle hafte milte hai.` Teen hafte ho gaye uss baat ko (`Wait, I`ll just turn around my car and meet you. I told him to go home and that we will meet next week. It`s been 3 weeks since) and now I will never meet him. I can`t believe this."

On Wednesday, Nitesh's brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar, confirmed the news to Etimes and said, "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy."

The actor's brother-in-law added, "I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am on the train right now. I was coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and I don't think he had a history of any heart ailment."

Nitesh Pandey is popularly known for his roles in Television series like Anupamaa, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Sajedari ka, and more. (With inputs from IANS)