Remember Kinshuk Vaidya, Shaka Laka Boom Boom's Sanju? He now works in AltBajali's web show, check out his latest photos

Kinshuk Vaidya is active on social media and has a huge fan following, he has more than 205K followers on Instagram.

Kinshuk Vaidya, born on 5 April 1991 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, was our favourite child actor who is known for playing Sanju in Shaka Laka Boom Boom. He is now grown into a handsome man who is all set to appear in AltBalaji’s web series Bijli.

Kinshuk is active on social media and has a huge fan following, he has more than 205K followers on Instagram. He often shares photos on social media to keep his fans updated. Recently, he shared a post and revealed that he will be featured in AltBalaji’s Bijli.

Take a look at his latest photos:

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Ajay pe chaaya, Hai bijli ka saya. Ek rosy ki dastan - Bijli : Rasbhari - BIJLI: Ek Rosy Ki Dastan now on ALTT. Embark on a captivating journey through 'Ek Rosy Ki Dastan - Bijli.' Watch Now and let the electrifying tale unfold!”

Take a look:

The individual who captivated audiences as the boy with the magical pencil, Sanju, capable of bringing anything to life with a mere drawing, is now grown up. Known as Kinshuk Vaidya, he transitioned from playing the protagonist in Shaka Laka Boom Boom to pursuing a career in films. Presently, he was also seen in the television show Woh Apna Sa.