Rejoice! ‘Friends: The Reunion’ to premiere on THIS OTT platform in India

The entire world is waiting for the much-anticipated ‘Friends: The Reunion’ to stream on HBO Max. With just a few days left for the telecast, ZEE5 on Sunday (May 23) announced that the episode will exclusively be premiered on the OTT platform in India.

The Chief Business Officer of ZEE5 India, Manish Kalra, said, "We are extremely excited to bring ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ exclusively on ZEE5 for the Indian market. ‘FRIENDS’ is amongst the world's most watched and loved sitcoms and it is a great opportunity for us to present their reunion, something that the world has been talking about, on ZEE5 for ‘FRIENDS’ fans in India. ZEE5 is the home of entertainment for millions and fans across regions and languages can enjoy ‘FRIENDS: THE REUNION’ from the safety of their home.” The star cast of the show 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer shot for the unscripted episode and reunited after 17 long years. The episode was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings living in New York.

Streaming service HB0 Max said that the long-awaited reunion episode will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS.

HBO Max said more than 15 celebrity guests would also take part, including former "Friends" cast members Tom Selleck (Richard), and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) and others such as British soccer star David Beckham, 'Game of Thrones' actor Kit Harington, Pakistan's Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, Cindy Crawford, James Corden, Cara Delevingne, Elliot Gould, Christina Pickles, Reese Witherspoon, Lary Hankin, Mindy Kaling, James Michael Tyler and Thomas Lennon.

"Friends," which ended its 10 year run on NBC television in 2004, was one of the most popular TV shows of the 1990s and found a new life on streaming platforms where it is one of the most-watched shows worldwide.