Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Rashami Desai gets brutally trolled for wearing jumpsuit with plunging neckline, netizens say 'isko hotness nahi kehte'

Rashami Desai has now also become a social media celebrity. She recently went to an event in a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Rashami Desai gets brutally trolled for wearing jumpsuit with plunging neckline, netizens say 'isko hotness nahi kehte'
Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rashami Desai is well-known to the public as a television actress. The actress is well-liked by her viewers and has appeared in numerous Indian tv show. As a result of her sexy Instagram posts, Rashami has now also become a social media celebrity. She recently went to an event in a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Despite the fact that she appeared gorgeous, several others mercilessly trolled her. 

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared a video of her on their Instagram. In the post’s comment section,  one wrote, “Ye log pehn kr sochti hogyi bhut khubsurat lg rhi hu lekin ashia nhi h bkwas” 

Another wrote, “Isko hotness nahi kehte bhai urfi 2 kehte h.” A third wrote, “Lo ab y urfi ko takkar Dene aa gyi.” 

Check out the video here: 

For those who are unaware, Rashami appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and her friendship with Umar Riaz was discussed. Many others believed that the two were also dating. 

Hence to clear the air, In a 'ask me anything' session, one of her followers asked her, "Do you love Umar?" Rashami replied to the question with a picture of her with Riaz and said, "No we are good friends and frns like family nothing beyond that. I know you all love our bond and we truly appreciate that." 

When walking alongside TV stars Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a photo of Rahul Gandhi holding their hands went viral. On November 19, a Saturday, the walk was held in the Maharashtra district of Buldhana. In addition, the day honoured former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes sly dig at Vicky Kaushal for 'taking away' Katrina Kaif, latter reacts

Rashami and Akanksha can be seen on either side of Rahul Gandhi in the middle of the picture. As they walk together, he is holding their hands and smiling widely. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
In pics: Urvashi Dholakia to Malaika Arora, 5 actresses who flaunted stretch marks with pride
In pics: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire with her hot photos
Unity, Utkarsh, Jana Small Finance: Banks offering inflation-beating FDs for senior citizens
Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 546 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 17
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.