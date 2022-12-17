Rashami Desai gets brutally trolled for wearing jumpsuit with plunging neckline, netizens say 'isko hotness nahi kehte'

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Rashami Desai is well-known to the public as a television actress. The actress is well-liked by her viewers and has appeared in numerous Indian tv show. As a result of her sexy Instagram posts, Rashami has now also become a social media celebrity. She recently went to an event in a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. Despite the fact that she appeared gorgeous, several others mercilessly trolled her.

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani shared a video of her on their Instagram. In the post’s comment section, one wrote, “Ye log pehn kr sochti hogyi bhut khubsurat lg rhi hu lekin ashia nhi h bkwas”

Another wrote, “Isko hotness nahi kehte bhai urfi 2 kehte h.” A third wrote, “Lo ab y urfi ko takkar Dene aa gyi.”

Check out the video here:

For those who are unaware, Rashami appeared on Bigg Boss 15 and her friendship with Umar Riaz was discussed. Many others believed that the two were also dating.

Hence to clear the air, In a 'ask me anything' session, one of her followers asked her, "Do you love Umar?" Rashami replied to the question with a picture of her with Riaz and said, "No we are good friends and frns like family nothing beyond that. I know you all love our bond and we truly appreciate that."

When walking alongside TV stars Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri at the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a photo of Rahul Gandhi holding their hands went viral. On November 19, a Saturday, the walk was held in the Maharashtra district of Buldhana. In addition, the day honoured former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary.

Rashami and Akanksha can be seen on either side of Rahul Gandhi in the middle of the picture. As they walk together, he is holding their hands and smiling widely.