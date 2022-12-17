Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan takes sly dig at Vicky Kaushal for 'taking away' Katrina Kaif, latter reacts

The moment Salman Khan shared the stage with Vicky Kaushal, we knew, Katrina will get mentioned in their conversation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 07:16 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Friday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode witnessed two promotional activities. Stars of Govinda Naam Mera (Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani) and Cirkus (Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty) appeared on the show. Before Ranveer and Rohit took over the stage, Vicky and Kiara stormed the BB house with their activity. 

Post the activity, the stars joined host Salman Khan and they had a fun banter. As we all know, Vicky is married to Khan's rumoured ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif. So, it was interesting to see how Salman and Vicky gelled up well, and there was no moment of embarrassment. However, Salman did mention Katrina indirectly, and in a sly way. During the interaction, Vicky turns into Radio Jockey, and asked the host, "Did any girl use any pickup line on you? And if yes, what’s the worst pick-up line you have heard?” Salman gave a cryptic reply, "Pick up ka toh pata nahi lekin ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe." Vicky, Salman and Kiara burst out laughing, and then Khan added, "Well, to be honest, I don’t remember any such pickup line." 

Watch the promo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Later, Salman gave situations to Vicky and Kiara and asked them to perform on them. In one of the situations, Vicky and Kiara are dancing to a romantic song, and he is caught by his wife. As Vicky and Kiara show their dance moves on the song Kurta Phaad Ke, Salman Khan intervened and took away the imaginary wife from their situation. The trio had a great laugh, and Vicky hugged Salman. 

In the show, Vicky and Kiara turn into RJs for BB Radio with the mission to entertain the audience along with the contestants of the show. The duo plays 'Ye Ladki Pagal Hain' and asks MC Stan to whom he would like to dedicate the song. Without a moment's delay, the rapper dedicates it to Archana Gautam. 

