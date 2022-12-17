Bigg Boss 16: Here's real reason why Abdu Rozik leaves Salman Khan's show

Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16: The upcoming episode of the reality show will leave viewers emotional as their favourite contestant 'Chota Bhaijaan' Abdu Rozik bids goodbye to the show. It's hard to say this, but it's the truth that Abdu Rozik will take an exit from the show, and we got to know the reason behind it.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode started on a fun note as Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty promoted their upcoming laugh-riot Cirkus with housemates. Before them, Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani arrived at the show, to spread the word about their latest-released film Govinda Naam Mera.

Everything was going smoothly. Suddenly, we got a promo where we see Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan in tears and hugging an emotional Abdu. The taskmaster tells Abdu to leave the house, and the housemates get shocked. Soon, after the promo, the Tajikistan-origin singer started trending big time on social media, and soon we found out, why Rozik had to leave the show. As per the information from The Khabri, Abdu stepped out from the show due to health reasons. We even got a sigh of relief, as the tweet further confirmed that Chota Bhaijaan will return to the show.

On his Twitter, Khabri confirmed that Abdu had to take an exit on basis of medical grounds, but her will return soon. Recently, the singer has been voted as one of the most trending social media stars, and he even beat Bigg Boss host, Salman Khan in the list. As per Ormax Media's list of Most Popular Non-fiction Personalities, Abdu ranks third in the list after Kapil Sharma and Amitabh Bachchan. After Abdu, Salman Khan and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary get listed in fourth and fifth place.

As far as nominations are concerned, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and Shiv Thakre are nominated for eviction.