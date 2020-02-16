'Our relationship was over when he disrespected me, lied about our relation': Paras Chhabra's ex-flame Akanksha Puri

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra was touted to be in a relationship with model Akanksha Puri when he entered the reality show. She had often cleared that he is just pretending in the house, but Akanksha recently cleared that she has moved out of the relationship because Paras lied and disrespected what they had.

Paras constantly said that things were over between him and Akanksha on the show. More so, he said that she was the clingy one and he wanted to break up with her for a long time. On the other hand, Akanksha said that she would happily break up with Paras but whatever he said is not true. She now stated that she moved out of the relationship the minute Paras lied about their relationship and disrespected her.

“I have moved out way before..the day he disrespected me and lied about things in our relationship..for me it was over ..but I am not someone who will ever talk shit about someone I have been with for so long because for me relationships doesn't happen everyday. I give my heart and soul and value every relationship in my life,” Akanksha told Pinkvilla in an interview

“I cherish all the time I have spent with him and have no regrets. I m really happy for all his achievements and wish him all the best. I believe it's very important for a girl to maintain her dignity..and I want to move ahead with lot of dignity,” she added.

In conclusion, Akanksha said that she would take time to move on and would want to love herself for the moment. She further went on to clarify that it would be very difficult to believe or trust any other guy in the future after the experience she had.