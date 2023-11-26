Orry makes shocking claims, says his friends 'attempted his murder', pushed him at party, left him drunk on rooftop

Orry revealed how he could have died after one of his friends pushed him at a party, and another friend left him alone at the rooftop when he was drunk.

Paps’ favourite and celebs’ best friend Orry, on Saturday, appeared on Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss season where he opened up about his personal life. While speaking to the host of the show, Orry revealed two incidents in which he became a victim of attempted murder.

He recently posted a video of his friends pushing him while he was dancing. Orry talked about the same clip and revealed how his friend ‘attempted murder’. He said, “Once my friends pushed me while dancing at a Halloween party, the reel also went viral. I fell down, I fell behind the seat near the window, I could have died too. Someone captured the video also. I gave my phone first because it had evidence.”

Sharing the video on Instagram, Orry wrote, “Another day, another party, another attempted murder.” He then talked about another incident in which a female friend made him drunk and left him alone at a pool party on rooftop. He said, “I could have drowned in the pool or fallen from the room because my eyesight is also weak and I was drunk. But I survived and came home, I don’t talk to that friend. It was an attempted murder.”

Orry then suggested Salman Khan to stay away from such friends. Meanwhile, after Orry, A source told ETimes that the K-pop singer is set to enter the Bigg Boss 17 house in the first week of December. The source said, “Aoora is quite popular among Indians and is known for his renditions of popular Bollywood numbers. His love for India and Bollywood is known to everyone and that has enabled him to strike a chord with the audience here. He is expected to enter the house in the first week of December.”

Earlier, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai entered the house as wild card contestants, however, Manasvi got evicted within a week. Now, Orry has entered the house and it will be interesting to see what twist will he bring to the game.