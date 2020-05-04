‘Old is Gold’: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu after ‘Ramayan’ re-run on Doordarshan creates world record

After a mega-successful rerun of mythological epic Ramayan on Doordarshan, registering 77 million, Star Plus has now decided and announced to rerun the show on their channel. Star Plus confirmed about the same via their social media account and tweeted, "Ayodhya ke vaasi, purusho mein sarvotam, sabke priy maryada purushottam Shri Ram ki kahaani #Ramayan.. 4 May se, Somvaar se Ravivaar shaam 7:30 baje StarPlus par. #RamayanOnStarPlus @arungovil12 @LahriSunil @ChikhliaDipika."

The 80’s hit television series, Ramayan had already enjoyed a very successful rerun on Doordarshan last month, its epilogue series Uttar Ramayan also wrapped up over the weekend. The re-telecast of the TV show started on Doordarshan National in March soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

DD National said on April 16, DD National posted on official Twitter handle, "Rebroadcast of Ramayana on Doordarshan smashes viewership records worldwide, the show becomes most-watched entertainment show in the world with 7.7 crore viewers on 16th of April."

"Thanks to all our viewers! #RAMAYAN - WORLD RECORD! Highest Viewed Entertainment Program Globally," another tweet read. Written, produced, and directed by Ramanand Sagar the show featured Arun Govil as Rama, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala as Sita, and Sunil Lahri as Lakshman. It also starred veteran actors Lalita Pawar as Manthara, Arvind Trivedi as Ravana, and Dara Singh as Hanuman.

Ramayan concluded the rerun on April 18 and it was followed by the retelecast of Uttar Ramayan. The show will be replaced by Sagar’s another popular series Shri Krishna, which will start airing from Sunday.