Television

Nora Fatehi puts Terence Lewis in 'Dharam Sankat' as he ignores Malaika Arora on India's Best Dancer

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2021, 04:33 PM IST

Sony Entertainment Television's most loved dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer 2' has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Actor and dance sensation Nora Fatehi will be the guest judge this Saturday on the show and will take the hotness and entertainment quotient up a notch.

The promo starts off with ace choreographer Terence Lewis shouting "Welcome Back, Nora" as the 'Dilbar' dancer arrives on the stage.  Last year, Nora Fatehi had replaced Malaika Arora for a few episodes as the judge on the show when the latter had tested Covid-19 positive. Geeta Kapur cuts him and says, "“Uske liye Maniesh hai (Host Maniesh is there to welcome her).” Next, Terence is left open-mouther seeing Nora's belly dance moves and Geeta again jokes with him saying “Arre mooh toh band karo uncle (close your mouth uncle).”

Terence gets up from his stage to escort Nora to come back to her seat while Malaika goes to the stage all by herself. Seeing this, Geeta reacts with "You didn't go to leave Malaika!”. Terence realises his mistake and responds "Malaika, main aapki dress se itna distracted hun ki aapko dekhta hi reh gaya (Malaika, I'm so distracted by your dress that I kept looking at you)".
 

In the final segment of the promo, an audience member brings handmade laddoos for Terence while Nora opens her box of cupcakes. As Terence picks up a laddoo and a cupcake in each hand, he says "Dharam Sankat mein daal diya aapne yaar (You have put me in such a difficult situation)". Nora warns him and adds "Rukjao, soch ke khao (Stop, think before eating)".

In an earlier promo, Terence Lewis and Nora Fatehi are also seen grooving to the sizzling romantic number 'Kaate Nahi Katate Yeh Din Yeh Raat' from the blockbuster hit 'Mr India'.

 


Divya Khosla Kumar, Neelam Kothari Soni and Chunky Panday will be the other guests on this weekend's episodes of the dance reality show. 

