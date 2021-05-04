Nikki Tamboli's brother succumbs to COVID-19, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant pens heartbreaking note

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli's brother passed away due to COVID-19 complications. The actor-model had urged people to pray for his speedy recovery but he succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday morning. Nikki took to her Instagram page and shared the heartbreaking news with her followers. Tamboli posted a series of photos of her brother and penned a poem remembering him as he left for the heavenly abode.

Nikki stated,

"We didn’t know that this morning God was going to call your name...In life, we loved you dearlyIn death, we do the sameIt broke our heart to lose youYou didn’t go aloneFor part of us, we went with youThe day God called you homeYou left us beautiful memoriesYour love is still our guideAnd though we cannot see youYou are always by our sideOur family chain is brokenAnd nothing seems the sameBut as God calls us one by oneThe chain will link again.

You gave no one a last farewellNot ever said goodbyeYou were gone before we knew it,And only God knows whyA million times we will miss youA million times we will cryIf love alone could have saved you, you never would have diedWe will meet again somedayI thank God he made you our brother while you were here on earth...You are always loved immensely and never forgottenMay your soul Rest in peace!!!I Miss You, Dada!"

Several celebrities namely Abhinav Shukla, Aly Goni, Rahul Mahajan, Siddhanth Kapoor paid condolences to Nikki.

Earlier, Nikki had tested COVID-19 positive soon after she came out of Bigg Boss 14 house.