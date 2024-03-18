Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

IPL 2024: All squads after replacements, withdrawals

A phone call between Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla reveals latter's South Indian odyssey

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 for flagship Android phones unveiled, to be used by Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

IPL 2024: All squads after replacements, withdrawals

Tips for celebrating safe and healthy Holi

10 poorest countries in the world

Health benefits of lauki juice 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

WPL 2024 Final: RCB vs DC Fantasy XI I Players To Watch Out In Bangalore Vs Delhi Match | DC Vs RCB

Meet Govinda, SRK’s heroine, who became overnight star with debut, gave 11 flops in 13 years, quit acting, now works as…

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

This star kid’s mother tried to kill him, he sold car for money during lean phase, battled depression after...

HomeTelevision

Television

Nidhi Bisht took inspiration from experience as lawyer in Delhi High Court for Netflix's Maamla Legal Hai | Exclusive

Maamla Legal Hai actress Nidhi Bisht talks about her role and personal experience of being a lawyer.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 02:38 PM IST | Edited by : Abhimanyu Mathur

article-main
Nidhi Bisht in Maamla Legal Hai
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Maamla Legal Hai, Netflix’s legal comedy, has been a runaway hit since its release on the platform earlier this month. The Ravi Kishan-starrer has trended globally among Netflix’s top non-English shows. One of the stars of the show has been Nidhi Bisht, a comedy veteran who plays one of the leads on the show. In conversation with DNA, the actress talks about the show, her character Sujata, and how her own experience as a lawyer helped her.

Maamla Legal Hai is set in the fictitious Patparganj District Court of East Delhi, with Nidhi playing Sujata Negi, an ambitious lawyer who yearns for her own chamber. “I wanted Sujata to be believable as the court’s bua ji. I wanted that to land safely. Thankfully, I was in capable hands and getting good guidance,” she says.

Nidhi was a lawyer before she turned to acting and even practised in the Delhi High Court briefly several years ago. Talking about the one thing from that time that stayed with her while doing Maamla Legal Hai, she says, “In my first year at the Delhi High Court, I was told that female lawyers who practice never get married. I never thought about it too much or try to see if there is any truth to it. But the more and more I tried to understand this character, I tried to understand that statement now. This was partially how I got to Sujata.”

Nidhi recalls her days as a lawyer and adds, “I saw a lot of colourful lawyers. Delhi High Court is a very sophisticated place in comparison. Some of the biggest, most senior lawyers would cycle to the court – the Anil Kapoors of law. They would be surrounded by interns. You would see senior counsels running from one court to another. My seniors would tell me that they just go from one hearing to another and appear. Then my seniors would joke, ‘bana liye sir ne Rs 1.5 crore 10 minute mein (he just made Rs 1.5 crore in 10 minutes)’. This was all new to me.”

Maamla Legal Hai, directed by Rahul Pandey, stars Nidhi alongside Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Anant Joshi, Vijay Rajoria, Tanvi Azmi, and Yashpal Sharma. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet ‘Fevicol Man of India’, who lived in basement, once worked as peon, built Rs 145000 crore company, he is…

Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta dazzle in sizzling gowns at Ambani's Roman Holi bash

VD Savarkar's grandson reacts to Randeep Hooda's portrayal of activist in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: 'He reduced...'

Meet man whose company purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 1200 crore, once small pipe-maker in…

Virat Kohli video calls Smriti Mandhana after RCB clinch maiden WPL title, pic goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement