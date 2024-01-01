Neil says Mannara is hurt by Munawar-Ayesha's history, calls Ankita, Vicky, Isha, Samarth worst contestants of BB17

Neil Bhatt even revealed that several times, Ankita Lokhande called out Vicky Jain for not being supportive in the Bigg Boss house, and gave his example.

A week after Aishwarya Sharma's eviction, her husband, actor Neil Bhatt was eliminated from Bigg Boss 17. Soon after his eviction, Neil joins DNA for an exclusive interaction. Neil opens up about his burst-out moment with Aishwarya, and says, "It was just a silly argument, for some stupid reason. Such arguments are quite normal among couples, it happens. I don't why it's been blown out of proportion."

Apart from Neil-Aishwarya, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the couple inside the Bigg Boss house. Netizens find Neil a better, supportive husband than Vicky. When Neil was asked about the same, he asserts, "Such comparisons between couples shouldn't exist, I don't favour them. Every couple is different from another couple." However, Neil mentions that Ankita slammed Vicky for not supporting him like he supported Aishwarya, "Ankita ne kai baar zahir kiya hai Aishwarya ko ki, 'Why can't he (Vicky) love me like Neil loves Aishwarya. Why can't he learn from Neil, how he cares, supports, and loves Aishwarya." Neil further comments on frequent arguments between Ankita and Vicky, and calls it 'pre-planned'. "If you ask me, the arguments happening for the past week are planned. Ankita doesn't have her own personality. Unke khudh ki personality hai hi nahi. She was just following what Vicky told her. To change this narrative, they have decided to have ugly fights publically."

Neil even comments on Mannara's confused status for Munawar Faruqui. Neil says, "Maine pehle hi kaha tha Mannara ko 'I think you have feelings for Munawar, but you didn't realise and friend-zoned him. She denied it. Then comes a girl, Ayesha, who has a bad history with Munawar. So, Mannara got hurt after seeing this and thus it became complicated. Mannara's feelings for him are beyond friendship, but she doesn't get validation from him. That's why she's hurt, and she's constantly advising Munawar not to trust Ayesha."

Neil also named worst four contestants, who don't deserve to stand in the finale week. "Vicky, Ankita, Isha, and Samarth, yeh chaaron kahi nahi jaane chaiye. They should be out of the house." Naming the potential winner of Bigg Boss 17, Neil adds, "If Munawar finds its footing, and if Abhishek Kumar channelises his aggression properly, I see them in the Top 2." Bigg Boss 17 is currently airing on Colors and streaming on Jio Cinema.