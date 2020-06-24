'Nazar' actor Monalisa aka Antara Biswas' black swimsuit look goes viral

Bhojpuri and television actor Monalisa after her stint on Bigg Boss 10 became a household name. She has a huge fan following and has more than 3.3 million followers alone on her Instagram page. The actor shares her beautiful photos and it goes viral on the Internet in no time. A while back, Monalisa had taken to her Instagram page and shared a stunning photo of her self chilling at the poolside in a black swimsuit.

She is seen in a black polka dots monokini and posing candidly for the camera with a beautiful view of the villa. Monalisa captioned her viral photo stating, "Everyday Is A New Beginning... Take A Deep Breath, Smile, and Start Again... #goodmorning #happy #bepositive #strong #smile".

Check out her post below:

For the uninitiated, Monalisa's real name is Antara Biswas and is one of the most popular Bhojpuri female actors ever. She has starred in several hit movies and then turned to Hindi reality shows.

Monalisa has been a part of popular TV shows namely Comedy Nights Bachao, Bigg Boss 10 and Nach Baliye 8. She also played the main antagonist and supporting role in the supernatural TV series Nazar. Earlier this year she was seen in Nazar 2 as the antagonist playing the role of Madhulika Chaudhary.

Monalisa tied the knot with fellow Bhojpuri actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot during their stint on Bigg Boss 10. They participated in Nach Baliye season eight as celebrity contestants.

Now she treats fans with their photos on social media pages.