Nakuul Mehta confirms his and Disha Parmar's return in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3: 'I felt it was the right thing to do'

Nakuul Mehta also shared that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 will be an absolutely new story with a "new world while keeping the heart and soul the same".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 08:14 AM IST

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2/File photo

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who played Ram Kapoor and Priya Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, left the successful television show in December last year after the makers decided to take the story forward with a generation leap. Randeep Rai and Niti Taylor replaced them in the lead roles.

Well, just after a few months, Nakuul and Disha will be back in the new season titled Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The former confirmed the same in a recent interview. The two of them starred in the show for one-and-a-half year and their chemistry was loved by the fans.

Talking about returning back to the show, Nakuul told Hindustan Times, "When I got the call, I was not shocked because I saw how people had reacted to us moving on and like on an impulse, I felt it was the right thing to do. It didn’t take me a second to question what I thought was a great opportunity. It’s a show I take great pride in. I have complete ownership of it and the show has been such a beautiful ride for me personally, that I felt it would be a fitting tribute to give to our audiences - to come together and do this one more time."

The actor also shared that the new season will be an absolutely new story with a "new world while keeping the heart and soul the same". Confirming his and Disha Parmar's return, he stated "They (the makers) thought it would be amazing to get us together to play the respective roles in a new world and give the audience something to cheer about".

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain takes its name from the popular song composed by R. D. Burman for the 1976 Bollywood film Balika Badhu. Premiered in August 2021, the second season of the show is the spiritual sequel to the 2011 show of the same name starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. Its last episode will be telecast in late May or early June.

