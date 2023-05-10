Meet Dino James, popular rapper set to participate in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Dino James/Instagram

Khatron Ke Khiladi is a popular stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show's thirteenth season is set to start its shoot in South Africa and as always, the list of participants is quite exciting. The popular rapper, singer, composer, and lyricist Dino James is also among the contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Here's everything you need to know about him.

Born in 1991, the 31-year-old rapper was born in the small town of Ghoradongri in Madhya Pradesh. As he wanted to become an actor, he came to Mumbai at the age of 18 years. He appeared in a few advertisements and also made guest appearances in a few TV shows including CID.



In 2010, after not getting any acting opportunities, Dino went back to his home in Ghoradongri where some of his friends told him that his writing skills were far better. Thinking about the same, the rapper came back to the city of dreams two years later and started writing songs, based on his own life experiences.

Dino James released his first song Loser, based on his own struggles, in 2016 on the Being Indian YouTube channel and then, a couple of days later launched his own YouTube channel with his second track called Girlfriend. These two tracks made him popular and since then, he has released multiple songs such as Yaadein, Unstoppable, Hancock, and Maa.



In 2022, the rapper released his first album named D after being signed by Def Jam Recordings India, the Indian arm of the American record label, which is the home of international artistes such as Justin Bieber, Toya Johnson, Nasty C, 2 Chainz, and Dave East among others. Last year, Dino was also seen as a squad boss in MTV Hustle 2.0, the rap/hip-hop reality show.



Coming back to the upcoming stunt-based reality show, apart from Dino James, the other confirmed contestants in Colors Tv show are Shiv Thakare, Rohit Roy, Aishwarya Sharma, Anjali Anand, Anjum Fakih, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Khan, Soundous Moufakir, Arjit Taneja, Daisy Shah, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, and Ruhi Chaturvedi.



READ | Meet Ronnie Screwvala, film producer who started toothbrush making unit and has net worth of over Rs 12,800 crore now