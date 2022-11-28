Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar to leave Ekta Kapoor's show?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2/File photo

Starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most successful shows on Indian television. Now, as per the latest reports, it is set to take a 20-year leap and thus, Nakuul and Disha have refused to play older versions of themselves and thus, have decided to leave the show produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms.

A source was quoted telling the Times of India, "A 20-year time leap is in the offing and the track will focus on the grown-up Pihu. Of course, it is a big leap but the story needs to progress. The casting for the grown-up Pihu and a few more actors is underway. We are hoping to finalise the cast soon".

Talking about the lead actors leaving the show, the source added, "It will be very difficult to replace Nakuul and Disha as several episodes of the show have already been telecast and the viewers have found a certain strong connection with them. The story ahead therefore will not have them. If a few scenes have to be shot with them, which will be later shown in flashback- that will be done in December or January. Still, two months to go; the leap is being planned for January end."

Premiered in August 2021, the second season of the show is the spiritual sequel of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, which lasted for three years from 2011 to 2014. It received several awards during its original run and also raked in higher TRPs, which even the sequel has managed to do since last year.

The show takes its name from the popular song composed by R. D. Burman for the 1976 Bollywood film Balika Badhu. Sung by Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar and written by Anand Bakshi, the romantic track was featured on Sachin Pilgaonkar and Rajni Sharma.



