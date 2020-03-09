'Naagin 4': Rashami Desai's first look from Ekta Kapoor's show revealed

From the past few days, it's being reported that Rashami Desai is likely to replace Jasmin Bhasin as Nayantara in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Although the makers and actors didn't react to the reports, the rumours started getting stronger day by day. Moreover, Rashami had also attended the premiere of Ekta's web show Mentalhood starring Karisma Kapoor in the lead role. It sparked their collaboration on the small screen. And lo! The reports have indeed turned out to be true.

Mukta Dhond, who is the creative producer of Naagin 4 took to her Instagram page and shared a glimpse of Rashami from the sets. In the short video, the actor is donning a pretty look wearing a red and white outfit with chandbalis. She left her hair loose open and completed her look with a mangalsutra. Rashami is seen delivering dialogues to a fellow co-actor in the video from the sets monitor.

Mukta captioned her post stating, "What’s #rashmidesai doing for holi?? #naagin #comingsoon"

Check it out below:

Earlier while confirming her exit from Naagin 4, Jasmin had told Spotboye, "It was very difficult. I would say it was the most challenging part to pretend that I am the Naagin not only on the show but in real life also. But think of it, I enjoyed doing that."

She added, "I am sorry if the audience got disappointed with this but Naagin is a show which is full of twists and turns and my exit was one of those. When the show started, the first twist was that I (Nayantara) am the Naagin but eventually it wasn't me but Brinda (Nia)."