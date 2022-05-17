Munawar Faruqui fulfills his promise of meeting acid attack survivor, fans call him 'real hero'

Munawar Faruqui/Instagram

Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines since he won the first season of the captive reality show Lock Upp produced by Ekta Kapoor and hosted by Kangana Ranaut. To celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, acid attack survivors had been called inside the show and their stories had left the contestants teary-eyed.

Munawar had promised Daulat Bi Khan, one of the acid attack survivors that he would meet her outside the show and the stand-up comic fulfilled his promise on Monday, May 16. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Munawar shared a photo with her and alongside the picture, he wrote, "Daulat Bi in inspiration and hope. Great meeting you aur duaoon ke le liye shukriya".

In 2010, Daulat Bi Khan was attacked with acid, along with her two sisters and one-year-old niece, by her own elder sister and her husband in a shocking and gruesome incident. Six years later, in 2016, the courageous woman started her own NGO named Acid Survivors Saahas Foundation to help the acid attack survivors.

His fans, who have named themselves as 'Munawar Ki Janta', have been calling him 'real hero' for completing his promise and meeting Daulat Bi Khan.





Meanwhile, Munawar is most likely to be seen next in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the stunt-based reality show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. He hasn't confirmed his participation yet, though fashion designer Saisha Shinde, with whom he became really good friends inside the show, has said that he indeed is a part of the show.



Apart from winning the coveted Lock Upp trophy, Munawar won the huge sum of Rs 20 lakh, a brand new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, and a fully sponsored trip to Puglia in Italy. He defeated Payal Rohatgi, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, and Anjali Arora in the Grand Finale. His pictures and videos with his girlfriend Nazila are also spreading like a wildfire on the internet.