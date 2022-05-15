Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, others - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: From Munawar Faruqui to Rubina Dilaik, here's how much the celebs are going to be paid for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

The adventure stunt-based reality Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to begin soon. After a hugely successful season consisting of entertaining contestants such as Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani who emerged as the winner, and others, the show is set to make a grand comeback with its twelfth season.

The latest season will see popular names such as Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and others competing against themselves to impress the Sooryavanshi director. Here's how much these celebrities are being paid to participate in the Colors TV reality show. These figures are all based on a BollywoodLife.com report. (All images: File photos)