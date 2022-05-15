Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, others - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: From Munawar Faruqui to Rubina Dilaik, here's how much the celebs are going to be paid for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.
The adventure stunt-based reality Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is all set to begin soon. After a hugely successful season consisting of entertaining contestants such as Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arjun Bijlani who emerged as the winner, and others, the show is set to make a grand comeback with its twelfth season.
The latest season will see popular names such as Munawar Faruqui, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, and others competing against themselves to impress the Sooryavanshi director. Here's how much these celebrities are being paid to participate in the Colors TV reality show. These figures are all based on a BollywoodLife.com report. (All images: File photos)
1. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 - Details
The new season will see host Rohit Shetty and contestants going to Cape Town for a new adventure and some exceptional stunts. As per reports, the host, the participants, and the entire team will leave for the South African city around May 27 and shoot the entire season for around 55 days.
2. Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui recently won the first season of Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp. Though Munawar himself hasn't confirmed his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi, his close friend from Lock Upp Saisha Shinde has confirmed his being a part of the show while interacting with the media. As per reports, he will be paid Rs 4 lakh per week for Rohit Shetty's show.
3. Rubina Dilaik
Popular television actress Rubina Dilaik, who won Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14, was the first confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She will reportedly be paid a huge sum of Rs 10-15 lakh per week for performing deadly stunts in the show. Her husband Abhinav Shukla participated in the last season in 2021 and finished eighth.
4. Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi has played the leading role of Anandi Joshi in Balika Vadhu 2, the rebooted version of Balika Vadhu. As per reports, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is also being paid the same amount being charged by Rubina, which is Rs 10 to Rs 15 lakh per week. This makes the two of them the highest-paid celebs on the show.
5. Sriti Jha
Sriti Jha, who received a lot of appreciation for her role of Pragya Arora in Kumkum Bhagya which she left last year along with the male lead Shabir Ahluwalia, will also be seen attempting daredevil stunts on Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in Cape Town. She is being paid the sum of Rs 5 lakh per week, as per the reports.
6. Other contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Apart from the above-mentioned four names, Bigg Boss 15 participants Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat will be seen together again in the show. Internet sensation Faisal Sheikh, choreographer Tushar Kalia, Ace of Space fame Chetna Pande, Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani, actor Mohit Malik and actress Erika Packard will also be a part of the Colors TV show.