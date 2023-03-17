'Mujhe mauke mile nahi': Monalisa recalls her struggle in Bollywood, talks about being unrecognised | Exclusive

Monalisa

Bhojpuri superstar Monalisa has become a nationwide sensation. The actor who charmed Bhojpuri cinema has even captivated Indian television audiences with her stint in shows like Bigg Boss 10, Nazar, and Smart Jodi. The actress will soon be seen in a never-seen-before avatar as Yamini in Ekta Kapoor's show Bekaboo.

While interacting with DNA India, Monalisa reveals that she always aspired to become an actress, and she started out by exploring work opportunities in Bollywood, but she was disappointed. "I love being in front of the camera, and I always wanted to be an artist. So when I started out, I tried my luck in Bollywood, but mujhe waise mauke nahi mil rahe the (I was not getting the opportunities)." Monalisa further adds that after failing to crack Bollywood, she was offered Bhojpuri movies, and she never looked back. "I was offered Bhojpuri (movies), and the industry gave me everything that I dreamt of. Working in the biggest movies, with superstars, with drama, songs and dance. So, after my debut movie became a super-hit, I never looked back. I was continuously shooting from 2007 to 2016."

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas do believe that whatever opportunities she's getting it is because of her popularity in regional cinema, "Woh jo ek background mujhe mila hai, kahi na kahi ussi ki wajah se mujhe yeh mauka mila hai. The opportunities now I am getting, is because of the popularity of being a regional star." Monalisa asserts that participating in Bigg Boss 10 made her a pan-India actor. Thanking the audience, the actress said, "I am thankful to the audience who has always shown an interest in watching me in different avatars and characters. I have a lot to offer, and this is just the beginning."

Apart from being a Bhojpuri superstar, Monalisa has also left her mark in the Tamil, and Telugu industries. However, she feels that it went unnoticed. In the day and age of social media, Monalisa thinks she has been a pan-India artist, but it was 'unrecognised.' "Main yeh kar chuki hoon, par logo ne pehchana nahi. Uss waqt social media ka daur itna nahi tha. Hum toh photos le ke jaate the offices mein, aur woh puchte the 'kya kiya hai aapne,' aur hume batana padta tha ki humne kya kaam kiya hai (I have worked pan-India, but people didn't recognise it. We didn't have social media at that time. We used to visit offices with our portfolio, and they used to ask us 'what have you done before')." She continues, "Aaj kal woh zamana nahi hai. Aap Instagram dekh lo, and sab details pata chal jaata hai, kaisi dikh rahi hai woh, dance, acting, sab kuch dikh jaata hai. So aaj ke time yeh ek pluspoint hai, jo mere time nahi tha. (Today, we can go to artists' Instagram and can get any info about the artist. Social media is a big plus point, that I didn't have in my early career)." Bekaboo also stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Zain Imam in the leads.