Mouni Roy, boyfriend Suraj Nambiar set January marriage date, details inside

Last year Rajkummar Rao- Patrelekha, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain made 2021 special with their marriage. Now, it seems like the 'Naagin' star Mouni Roy will make her year special by getting hitched with her rumoured Dubai based businessman boyfriend Suraj Nambiar.

Earlier it was rumoured that the couple was rumoured to marry in either Dubai or Italy. Now, as per a report of News18, the couple is all set to get married on January 27 in a private ceremony and they reported a source saying, "It will be a two-day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white.” It is also been reported that actress Aashka Goradia and producer Ekta Kapoor will be present at the wedding.

One of the hottest TV actresses, Mouni Roy, consistently dazzles her fans with stunning photos. From traditional Indian outfits to short dresses, she looks lovely in everything she wears. Mouni's Instagram is brimming with stunning photos of herself that have left internet users drooling. Mouni took to Instagram to upload a video in which she can be seen wearing a backless shimmery dress.

Watch the Mouni's latest post

On the work front, Mouni Roy will soon be seen in a crucial role of Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagajuna.