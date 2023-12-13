Mohit Malik opens up about challenges of playing gay character in Chamak: 'I completely surrendered...'

Mohit Malik discussed the challenges he faced while playing gay character in musical crime thriller series Chamak.

Actor Mohit Malik's recently released web series Chamak has impressed viewers and critics. In the musical crime thriller series, Mohit was seen as a never-seen-before complex character, Guru. The actor revealed how challenging it was to portray the character of Guru.

Mohit Malik opened up about the challenges he faced while stepping into the shoes of Guru. He emphasized on the importance of mental preparation for any role, stating, "I always prepare myself mentally first for whichever role I am preparing for. I understand the character's emotions, which I think is important." The actor highlighted the meticulous approach taken in preparing for the role, involving numerous meetings with the creative team to discuss the nuances of Guru's character.

"Guru was a very well-written and well-researched role that was given to me. I had a lot of meetings with the team to understand the character of Guru and to get into his shoes," Malik shared. The character of Guru, a gay navigating life in Punjab, presented a challenge for the actor. "The whole job was to get into the psyche of Guru, as he is gay and lives in Punjab, the way he has been brought up in the family," expressed Mohit.

Talking about his preparation for Guru, Mohit revealed, "I lived in this character all day until the time I was shooting for Chamak. I was committed and had completely surrendered to the character, the script, and the director. Portraying Guru was not easy. It was a difficult character to live."

Created, written and directed by Rohit Jugraj, the series is produced by Geetanjali Mehelwa Chauhan, Rohit Jugraj Chauhan and Sumeet Nandlal Dubey. With a special guest appearance by Gippy Grewal, Chamak features an ensemble star cast including Paramvir Singh Cheema, Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Mukesh Chhabra, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder (Vicky) Pal, and Akasa Singh.