Mika Singh-Akanksha Puri to not get married? Swayamvar winner says 'we are just friends'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 02:08 PM IST

Akanksha Puri, who won the reality competition Swayamvar: Mika Vi Vohti a few months ago, has now claimed that she and the Punjabi artist are only friends rather than a couple.  

“We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple,” she told E-Times. 

Even though the goal of the show was to find a life partner, Puri continued, "nothing changed" between them after the Swayamvar finale, thus they are still "same old friends." 

“Yes, the swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so we decided on each other as we have known each other for almost a decade. We have never said that we are in love or displayed any romance. We were clear that we were looking for a life partner and preferably someone who has been a friend. But post the show, nothing has changed between us and we continue to be the same old friends that we were,” she added. 

Netizens had felt that the show was scripted as Akanksha and Mika knew each other for almost a decade. In another interview, Akanksha reacted to it and said that the show was not at all pre-planned. While speaking to ETimes, “I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time.” 

The actress added, “My entry in the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated or romanced each other. Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show.” 

For the unversed, Akanksha Puri had entered the show as a wild-card contestant. Akanksha and Mika have been friends and last year, even before the show was announced, there were reports that the two were dating and were planning to get married after a video of the two seeking blessings in a Gurudwara went viral on social media. However, Akanksha had later clarified that it was nothing but for a pooja. 

 

