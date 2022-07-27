Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri breaks silence after netizens say Mika Singh's Swayamvar was 'scripted'

Credit: Akanksha Puri/Instagram

Popular singer Mika Singh finally chose his long-time friend Akanksha Puri as his bride. Akanksha Puri entered as the wildcard contestant in the reality show, Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. Mika Singh, who was on a hunt to find a perfect life partner, chose Akanksha Puri over Prantika Das and Neet Mahal.

However, netizens feel that the show was scripted as Akanksha and Mika knew each other for almost a decade. In a recent interview, Akanksha reacted to it and said that the show was not at all pre-planned. While speaking to ETimes, “I would like to reiterate that this is not a sham. But things have to gradually happen over a period of time.”

The actress added, “My entry in the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated or romanced each other. Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show.”

For the unversed, Akanksha Puri had entered the show as a wild-card contestant. Akanksha and Mika have been friends and last year, even before the show was announced, there were reports that the two were dating and were planning to get married after a video of the two seeking blessings in a Gurudwara went viral on social media. However, Akanksha had later clarified that it was nothing but for a pooja.

"So this was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for the future. I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else! And coincidentally this was on April fool's day so people thought it was some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!!" she had said responding to the media reports of she marrying Mika.

On the work front, Akanksha who has a strong social media presence with over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, essayed the role of Goddess Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh. However, she quit the show in 2020.