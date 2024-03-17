Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Ektaa Kapoor's television show Naagin is one of the most popular, successful shows with multiple seasons. Over the years, many actresses like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hasnandani, Tejasswi Prakash, and more gained fame by playing the role of naagin. However, do you know who was the first ever naagin of television?

Well, the actress we are talking about started her career at the age of 6 and later became a star with her debut show which was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The actress over the years starred in several hit shows and made a mark in the industry. She is none other than Seema Kapoor.

Seema Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker S.P. Kapoor. The actress made her acting debut at the age of 6 in her father's Punjabi film, Guru Manio Granth. She always dreamt of becoming an actress, however, her mother was not in favour of her entering the glamour industry. When her parents got separated, she decided to stay with her mother, however, her mother used to hit her.

The actress revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kanan that her mother used to beat her when she was a child and because of her mother's bad behaviour, when she turned 12, she wrote a letter to her father to take her with him. Not only this, even her teenage was not a bed of roses. She revealed in the same interview that she fell in love with a married man who hid his relationship status from her and when she got to know about it, she was shattered and things took such an ugly turn that she even tried to commit suicide.

However, in her early 20s, she bagged her first-ever role in Sholay director Ramesh Sippy's TV show, Kismat as lead which made her a star overnight. She then starred in several hit shows like Razia Sultan, Krukshtera, Madhubala, and Ek Haazaron Mein Meri Behana Hai among others. Not only this, she was also TV's first naagin. She played the role in the 1998 show Nagin which also starred Ronit Roy, Deepshika Nagpal, Surendra Pal, and others in key roles.

According to IMDb, Seema Kapoor is the only actress in India, who has done the maximum number of serials in lead and title Roles and the only actress in the World, who has portrayed 12 different Roles, Live, in a theatre play A Suitable Bride.

