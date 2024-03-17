Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Excise Policy Case: ED issues 9th summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, asks to join probe on March 21

'I saw the pitch...': Mohammed Kaif's big claim on India's 2023 World Cup defeat against Australia

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Nita Ambani lost 18 kg during son Anant Ambani's weightloss journey, here's how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor was once bigger than Akshay, Ajay, rejected role that made Shah Rukh star, ruined his career, now works in...

Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Spectacular pictures taken by NASA Spitzer Space Telescope

Crocodile vs alligator, who is more powerful

 IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings strongest playing XI

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

IPL 2024 Update: BCCI Exploring Possibility Of Moving Matches To Dubai Due To General Elections

Assembly Elections 2024: Dates Announced For Elections In Andhra, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Election Commission Has Announced The Dates Of Lok Sabha Elections Results

Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recalls being 'uncomfortable, shaking from fear' during 'Oo Antava' shoot: 'For me it was...'

Sidhu Moosewala's mother welcomes baby boy at 58, first pic goes viral

HomeTelevision

Television

Meet TV’s first naagin, who survived child abuse, fell in love with married man at 15, later became only actress to…

Meet the actress, who started working at 6, became a star overnight with one show.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 11:27 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Seema Kapoor and Ronit Roy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ektaa Kapoor's television show Naagin is one of the most popular, successful shows with multiple seasons. Over the years, many actresses like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hasnandani, Tejasswi Prakash, and more gained fame by playing the role of naagin. However, do you know who was the first ever naagin of television? 

Well, the actress we are talking about started her career at the age of 6 and later became a star with her debut show which was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The actress over the years starred in several hit shows and made a mark in the industry. She is none other than Seema Kapoor. 

Seema Kapoor is the daughter of filmmaker S.P. Kapoor. The actress made her acting debut at the age of 6 in her father's Punjabi film, Guru Manio Granth. She always dreamt of becoming an actress, however, her mother was not in favour of her entering the glamour industry. When her parents got separated, she decided to stay with her mother, however, her mother used to hit her. 

The actress revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kanan that her mother used to beat her when she was a child and because of her mother's bad behaviour, when she turned 12, she wrote a letter to her father to take her with him. Not only this, even her teenage was not a bed of roses. She revealed in the same interview that she fell in love with a married man who hid his relationship status from her and when she got to know about it, she was shattered and things took such an ugly turn that she even tried to commit suicide. 

However, in her early 20s, she bagged her first-ever role in Sholay director Ramesh Sippy's TV show, Kismat as lead which made her a star overnight. She then starred in several hit shows like Razia Sultan, Krukshtera, Madhubala, and Ek Haazaron Mein Meri Behana Hai among others. Not only this, she was also TV's first naagin. She played the role in the 1998 show Nagin which also starred Ronit Roy, Deepshika Nagpal, Surendra Pal, and others in key roles. 

According to IMDb, Seema Kapoor is the only actress in India, who has done the maximum number of serials in lead and title Roles and the only actress in the World, who has portrayed 12 different Roles, Live, in a theatre play A Suitable Bride.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Major setback for Gujarat Titans as this Rs 3.6 crore buy to miss season

NASA unveils spectacular 'cosmic jewellery' 15,000 light-years away from Earth

Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 1: Adah Sharma-starrer opens to a poor start, collects only Rs 50 lakh

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC on her third attempt after graduating from DU, her AIR was...

Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee discharged, to be under ‘close monitoring’ after getting stitches

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement