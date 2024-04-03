Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This actor, known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi industry, worked in hit TV show, lived in old-age home, begged for...

MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce on ground of cruelty by wife

Meet woman, an Indian, made Rs 40006 crore fortune from Dubai-based firm, she is…

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Kajol, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, her husband is..

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know key candidates, polling date, past winner, other important details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, known as Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi industry, worked in hit TV show, lived in old-age home, begged for...

MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce on ground of cruelty by wife

Meet woman, an Indian, made Rs 40006 crore fortune from Dubai-based firm, she is…

8 salty common foods that increase blood sugar

8 interesting benefits of having garlic before bed

Fastest balls by Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Annamalai Attacks Congress And DMK Over Katchatheevu

Will EC Tally 100% Votes With VVPATs? SC Notice On Lok Sabha Elections Counting Explained

Katchatheevu Controversy: Will India Take Back Its Island From Sri Lanka? BJP Vs Congress

Meet actress who worked with Salman Khan, Kajol, then quit acting at peak of her career, got married, her husband is..

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

Joker Folie à Deux: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn dance in first poster, trailer to release on...

HomeTelevision

Television

MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur granted divorce on ground of cruelty by wife

The high court allowed Kunal Kapur’s appeal challenging a family court’s order denying him a divorce and said it is a settled position of law that making reckless, defamatory, humiliating, and unsubstantiated allegations against a spouse in public amounts to cruelty.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Apr 03, 2024, 10:03 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Kunal Kapur
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi High Court granted divorce to celebrity chef Kunal Kapur on Tuesday on the ground of cruelty meted out to him by his estranged wife, saying the woman’s conduct towards him was devoid of dignity and empathy.

The high court allowed Kapur’s appeal challenging a family court’s order denying him a divorce and said it is a settled position of law that making reckless, defamatory, humiliating and unsubstantiated allegations against a spouse in public amounts to cruelty. “In the light of the aforenoted facts of the present case, we find that the conduct of the respondent (wife) towards the appellant (husband) has been such that it is devoid of dignity and empathy towards him.

“When such is the nature of one spouse towards the other, it brings disgrace to the very essence of marriage and there exists no possible reason as to why he should be compelled to live while enduring the agony of living together,” a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna said.

The estranged couple got married in April 2008 and a son was born to them in 2012. In his plea, Kapur, who was a judge in television show “Master Chef”, accused his wife of never respecting his parents and humiliating him.

On the other hand, the woman accused him of making false allegations to mislead the court and said she always tried to communicate with her husband like a loving spouse and was loyal towards him.

However, he kept her in the dark and concocted fabricated stories to obtain a divorce, she had alleged. The court said though discords are an inevitable part of every marriage, when such conflicts take the form of disrespect and inconsideration towards a spouse, the marriage itself loses its sanctity.

“It is relevant to mention here that within two years of marriage, the appellant has established himself as a celebrity chef, which is a reflection of his hard work and determination….

“Considering the aforesaid facts, it is only prudent to observe that these are mere allegations made by the respondent to disrepute the appellant in the eyes of the court and such unsubstantiated claims have the effect on one’s reputation and therefore, amounts to cruelty,” the bench said.

(With inputs from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IPL 2024: Quinton de Kock, Mayank Yadav shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 runs

Meet man, IIT graduate son of general store owner, became IPS officer after failing UPSC exam thrice, he is...

Maidaan director Amit Sharma opens up on Ajay Devgn-starrer’s comparison with SRK’s Chak De! India: ‘The struggle is…'

Nikkhil Advani says south Indian film industries have more unity than Bollywood: 'We are just busy...'

World's richest actor, worth Rs 16500 crore, richer than Shah Rukh, Depp, Tom Cruise combined; is donating Rs 8000 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement